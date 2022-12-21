Just days after a creditor offered to help Core Scientific avoid possible bankruptcy, reports have emerged confirming the Bitcoin (BTC $16,858) mining company’s fate. Core Scientific is reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas owing to falling revenue and low BTC prices.

On Dec. 14, financial services platform B. Riley offered to provide Core Scientific with $72 million in non-cash financing — $40 million with zero contingencies and $32 million with conditions — to retain value for stakeholders. The decision was made after Core’s valuation fell from $4.3 billion in July 2021 to $78 million at the time of reporting.

As a direct result of an extended bear market, Core Scientific had to sell 9,618 BTC in April to stay operational. A CNBC report quoted a person familiar with the company’s finances as saying that the Bitcoin mining company would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early on Dec. 21.

While the company continues to generate positive cashflows, the income is not sufficient to cover the operational costs, which involve repaying the lease for its Bitcoin mining equipment.

The report also suggests that Core Scientific will continue its mining operations and has no plans to liquidate. When B. Riley offered a lending hand, the company’s stocks momentarily surged nearly 200%, but has since seen a steady decline.

Core Scientific’s share price movement on Nasdaq. Source: TradingView

On Oct. 26, a Core Scientific filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission indicated financial distress. According to the company, the primary reasons for this situation were low Bitcoin prices, increased electricity costs, an increase in the global Bitcoin hash rate and the bankruptcy of crypto lender Celsius, which wiped out the debts owed to Core Scientific.

Core Scientific has not yet responded to Cointelegraph's request for comment.

