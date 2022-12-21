Just days after a creditor offered to help Core Scientific avoid possible bankruptcy, reports have emerged confirming the Bitcoin (BTC $16,858) mining company’s fate. Core Scientific is reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas owing to falling revenue and low BTC prices.
On Dec. 14, financial services platform B. Riley offered to provide Core Scientific with $72 million in non-cash financing — $40 million with zero contingencies and $32 million with conditions — to retain value for stakeholders. The decision was made after Core’s valuation fell from $4.3 billion in July 2021 to $78 million at the time of reporting.
As a direct result of an extended bear market, Core Scientific had to sell 9,618 BTC in April to stay operational. A CNBC report quoted a person familiar with the company’s finances as saying that the Bitcoin mining company would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early on Dec. 21.
While the company continues to generate positive cashflows, the income is not sufficient to cover the operational costs, which involve repaying the lease for its Bitcoin mining equipment.
The report also suggests that Core Scientific will continue its mining operations and has no plans to liquidate. When B. Riley offered a lending hand, the company’s stocks momentarily surged nearly 200%, but has since seen a steady decline.
Core Scientific’s share price movement on Nasdaq. Source: TradingView
On Oct. 26, a Core Scientific filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission indicated financial distress. According to the company, the primary reasons for this situation were low Bitcoin prices, increased electricity costs, an increase in the global Bitcoin hash rate and the bankruptcy of crypto lender Celsius, which wiped out the debts owed to Core Scientific.
Core Scientific has not yet responded to Cointelegraph's request for comment.
Tech giant Microsoft recently restricted its cloud users from mining cryptocurrencies as a measure to increase the stability of its cloud services.
As Cointelegraph reported, Microsoft updated its acceptable use policy on Dec. 1 to clarify that “mining cryptocurrency is prohibited without prior Microsoft approval.”
The company said its intent was to protect customers by reducing the risk of disruption or impairedservices in the Microsoft Cloud.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Charles Hoskinson calls Cardano community to share opinion on new developmental milestone
Charles Hoskinson, an American entrepreneur and co-founder of blockchain engineering company Input Output Global, urged the Cardano community to share their take on the new improvement proposal. Similar to Ethereum Improvement Proposals, ETH’s competitor Cardano is gearing up for the launch of Cardano Improvement Proposal 1694 that paves way for the Voltaire phase of ADA’s development.
US Democratic PAC returns FTX founder’s $3 million
The FTX collapse will go down as one of the biggest downfalls in the history of crypto. The now-bankrupt exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is bringing the saga to a close with his most recent decision as acquaintances protect themselves by severing ties with the former.
Binance Coin price rises as Binance.US looks to buy out more firms after Voyager Digital acquisition
Binance is making headlines every other week in the crypto space, be it the parent company exchange or its American extension. Binance US arm’s CEO, Brian Shroder, stated the exchange still has hundreds of millions in current assets.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Interpreting the current trading range
Etheruem price rose by 4% following last week's 10% decline. Ethereum price will be challenging to forecast as the bulls and bears spar over minute price fluctuations. Currently, the technicals lean bearish, but traders should be aware of the alternative scenario.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.