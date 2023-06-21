A Chapter 11 plan for bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC $28,887) miner Core Scientific has been filed in line with its Chapter 11 proceedings.
The plan was filed in the United States bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division. The plan was negotiated with key stakeholders and according to the filing, the firm is “seeking to build as much consensus as possible” about how a new Core Scientific would look after emerging from its bankruptcy proceedings.
Cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific said it has seen a boost in liquidity since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is focused on revamping its business plan to make a successful comeback. The company attributed its improved financial performance to higher bitcoin prices, increased network hash rate and reduced energy costs.
A Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a firm to continue operating until stakeholders are able to agree on a restructuring plan which could involve measures such as the downsizing of business operations to reduce debt or the liquidation of assets to repay creditors. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan refers to the formal document that outlines how the company intends to reorganize itself and repay its creditors.
The bankruptcy plan explained that on the effective date of the bankruptcy plan, holders of allowed debtor-in-possession (DIP) claims will receive full and final satisfaction of their claims. They will either receive full payment in cash or agreed-upon alternative treatment. Additionally, any liens granted to secure the DIP claims will be terminated, removing the secured interest over the company's assets.
Core Scientific had received permission from the bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Texas to take out a loan of up to $70 million from investment bank B. Riley, one of the company’s biggest creditors. The loan would be used to pay off the bankrupt Bitcoin miner’s existing debtor-in-possession financing loan, which also came from B. Riley.
Core Scientific filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 21, 2022, owing to falling revenue and low (BTC $28,887) prices. This happened just after a creditor offered to help Core Scientific avoid possible bankruptcy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto crackdown to intensify as five US agencies join hands to form anti-crypto crime task force
The crypto market is presently more vulnerable to regulatory actions than it is to crypto crashes, as has been experienced in the last few weeks. However, despite the bearish impact of the authorities on the crypto market, the regulatory bodies do not seem to be in the mood to back off.
Singapore central bank proposes protocols for the use of “Purpose Bound” cryptocurrencies
The central bank of Singapore, has released a white paper opening doors to digital currency usage, in a “Purpose Bound” manner. This implies that the regulator would control the life cycle of the digital currency, and institutions would specify terms of use while supporting digital asset transfers.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin will undergo the third halving event on August 2, 2023, which will reduce the block rewards from 12.5 to 6.25 LTC. But all the prophecies and forecasts about Litecoin price have failed to manifest due to Bitcoin’s volatility and uncertain moves from the United States’ regulatory bodies.
WisdomTree joins traditional finance's BTC race for Bitcoin ETF approval
WisdomTree has applied for consideration for its Bitcoin Trust approval and listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The application comes the same month and only days after BlackRock's filing, with market analysts still evaluating the chances of success for the latter’s application.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.