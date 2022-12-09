BTC/USD technical analysis
-
Bullish SHS pattern variant.
-
Rounded bottom.
-
Quarterly and Monthly support.
-
First TP 18000-18800.
MEGATREND MAs: Neutral
D1 chart BTC/USD
-
Bullish double bottom.
-
Bullish SHS variant.
-
Entry zone.
-
Target.
The BTC/USD is in retracement mode. Crypto winter is not over yet but we see signs of zone protection and consolidation. I am bullish on BTC/USD.
Citing the source “the global cryptocurrency market cap was trading mildly higher around $866 billion, gaining as much as 2% in the last 24 hours. The total trading volume jumped about 9% to $33.10 billion.”
This is bullish in all aspects as we can also confirm with TA. 1600-16500 is the zone where we can see the bounce and a signal for a possible retracement. MEGATREND MAs are slowly turning bullish and if the price makes a close above 17000 this week we should have a move to the upside, possibly to the TP zone. Q L3 stands in the way 17467 zone but we might see a volatility kick and stop grab above this level.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
