Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower after a brief 5% bounce on Sunday. The cryptocurrency stalled around $35,000 resistance and could find support around $30,000, which is the bottom of a month-long trading range.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining near overbought territory. This is similar to last week, which preceded a near 15% price drop.
-
Buyers were able to defend $30,000 support last week, registering a higher low from the June 22 shakeout. This means sideways trading could persist until a decisive breakout above $40,000 or breakdown below $30,000 occurs.
-
Bitcoin is still in relief mode following the May sell-off and is up about 7% over the past week, although upside appears limited below $40,000 given the intermediate-term downtrend.
Bitcoin four-hour chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI.
Source: TradingView
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is why Dogecoin price could tank another 45%
Dogecoin price has been in a downtrend since the second week of May and has failed to establish a convincing swing high. However, DOGE price action from April 15 to date shows the formation of a bearish pattern that projects a massive downside.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
CME Micro Bitcoin futures exceed 1 million contracts as institutional volume surges
Micro Bitcoin futures launched by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in early May have gained considerable traction in the first two months of trading.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH targets $2,045 first
Ethereum price is surfing on the recovery wave. After the dip, ETH is in consolidation and looks ready for the break higher. With the only pivot in the way, the triple top around $2,045 is set as the next price target.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.