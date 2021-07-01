As per Elliott Wave Analysis Bitcoin, BTCUSD made another recovery, but so far in three waves only, which indicates for a corrective movement, so ideal scenario would be an ending diagonal within wave 5 that can retest the lows before we will see a bigger recovery. Of course, any earlier jump towards 40k area might be signal for the bottom and completed 5th wave.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
