Crypto traders, keep in mind that we don't have bullish confirmation yet, until we get five waves up. BTC/OIL ratio chart can be showing that one more leg down is still missing before market finds the bottom, so we are still careful at this stage. All eyes on US CPI data today.

Bitcoin oil ratio chart

BTCUSD can be slowing down within correction for wave 4 and we see 41k-40k as a key support. If we get a rebound from that support, then we can expect a bigger recovery for wave 5 and we can easily confirm the bottom and bullish reversal. However, if breaks back below 39k level, then bulls might not be ready yet.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis

