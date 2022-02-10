Crypto traders, keep in mind that we don't have bullish confirmation yet, until we get five waves up. BTC/OIL ratio chart can be showing that one more leg down is still missing before market finds the bottom, so we are still careful at this stage. All eyes on US CPI data today.
Bitcoin oil ratio chart
BTCUSD can be slowing down within correction for wave 4 and we see 41k-40k as a key support. If we get a rebound from that support, then we can expect a bigger recovery for wave 5 and we can easily confirm the bottom and bullish reversal. However, if breaks back below 39k level, then bulls might not be ready yet.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Cardano TVL skyrocketed to $98.29 million; analysts argue the ADA is undervalued
The Cardano network hit a new milestone, processing over 30 million transactions on its blockchain. The Ethereum-killer’s Total Value Locked (TVL) climbed closer to $100 million with rising on-chain activity, fueling a bullish outlook among investors. The altcoin is currently trading at $1.19 according to data from coinmarketcap.com.
Dogecoin price to provide a buying opportunity before DOGE explodes 55%
Dogecoin price has witnessed a massive rally over the past week, allowing it to push above a swing high and collect liquidity. This move suggests that DOGE is ready for a retracement that will allow bulls to recuperate their strength for the next upswing.
Ethereum price eyes $3,600 despite facing stiff resistance
Ethereum price has flipped a crucial barrier, suggesting an increase in buying pressure. This move comes after ETH experienced a massive uptrend over the past week. Going forward, investors can expect more gains from the smart contract token.
XRP price to revisit $1 as Ripple bulls search for liquidity
XRP price has seen a massive pump in the past week as it broke out of its consolidation. This uptrend faced significant headwinds on February 9 and is currently contemplating a directional bias. XRP price rose 55% between February 3 and February 9.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.