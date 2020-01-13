- Cryptocurrency experts believe that Bitcoin may lose 35% of its value if it fails to overcome the critical resistance.
- At the time of writing, BTC/USD is range-bound with no clear direction in sight.
The first cryptocurrency has been trading in a tight range limited by $8,200 on the upside and $8,000 on the downside. These levels are important for the coin's short-term movements; however, further price development from the current level will define the longer-term forecasts for BTC.
$5,000 is a possibility
According to cryptocurrency trader Peter Brandt, BTC/USD bumped into a strong resistance area created by the upper boundary of the downside channel. If it is not cleared, the price may lose about 35% of its value and retest the area of $5,000. The target area corresponds to the lower boundary of the channel.
This view is shared by Jacob Kenfield, the founder of Signal Profits. He also noted the importance of the current resistance area, which is reinforced by 61.8% Fibo retracement for the upside move from December 2018 low and July 2019 high. If the coin fails to move above the area of $8,200-$8,500, the downside trend will be resumed with an initial target of $5000-5500.
BTC/USD: technical picture
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,072, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and down 1.3% since the beginning of the day. The intraday charts are neutral. which means that the market is directionless at this stage. The coin ha. gained over 13% since the beginning of the year.
A series of events, including the growing tensions between the US and Iran created a bullish environment for the coin; however, the bulls faced a brick wall on the approach to $8,500 and had to retreat for the time being. The overall forecast remains positive as long as the price stays above $8,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
The weekend leaves us with significant gains in the main assets of the crypto market. Assets considered "advanced indicators" such as Litecoin, EOS or ETC have moved upward firmly.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD could easily jump to $8,400 following consolidation above $8,000
Bitcoin alongside other major cryptocurrencies is facing growing selling activity on Monday. The action last Friday retook the $8,000 support from lows close to $7,600.
TRX unaffected by Justin Sun's mysterious project announcement
TRON (TRX) hit $0.0150 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.0147 by the time of writing. Now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $983 million has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost over 1.5% since the beginning of Monday.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls bravely defend $260 support
The cryptocurrency market has commenced the week amid building bearish pressure. The retracement follows last Friday’s shallow recovery that saw Bitcoin Cash push towards $280.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.