Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD pushing for consolidation above $9,500

- Bitcoin price plunged back to $9,100 after bullish pressure dwindled on hitting $10,200.
- Bitcoin is teetering at $9,500 amid an extended consolidation phase from Monday.
Bitcoin price is struggling to settle above $9,500 as the cryptocurrency market stabilizes following month-long volatility. The declines from the last week of June initially found support marginally above $9,000 on July 17. Recovery occurred above $11,000 but the moment fizzled out on brushing shoulders with the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour chart.
Moreover, resistance from the descending trendline has continued to limit movements to the upside. Over the last weekend, Bitcoin price plunged back to $9,100 after bullish pressure dwindled on hitting the resistance at $10,200.
At press time, Bitcoin is teetering at $9,500 amid an extended consolidation phase. Technical indicators show that Bitcoin is likely to continue with the current trend in the coming sessions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving upwards from the levels around 30. The gradual upward slope shows that the buyers have the upper hand. The sideways trading is also emphasized by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) currently leveling at -61.72.
On the upside, resistance will be encountered at the support turned hurdle, $9,600, the descending trendline, $9,800, $10,000 and $10,200. On the flip side, yesterday’s support at $9,300 will try to hold in the case of declines. The major support exists at $9,100 while $9,000 is the primary support.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
