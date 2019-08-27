Bitcoin price is narrowing down to $10,000 support.

BTC/USD short-term trend is slightly in favor of the bulls.

Bitcoin failed to sustained the formidable gains witnessed on the first day of the week. BTC/USD approached $10,700 but formed a weekly high at $10,669. The dwindling buying pressure opened a gap for bearish action. The selling activity is pressing down on key support areas.

However, $10,100 is coming out as a formidable support during this week’s trading. Bitcoin trend has in the past couple of months formed a lower low pattern. The trend has had some analysts believe that BTC is delaying a bearish price action. The narrowing trend towards $10,000 could result in a breakdown towards $8,500.

The short-term 15-mins timeframe chart shows Bitcoin price holding position within a bullish flag pattern. The continuation pattern is likely propel Bitcoin above $11,000. Psychological levels at $11,000 and $12,000 have had investor waiting with baited breath for higher breakout.

The short-term trend is slightly in favor of the bulls. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is moving towards the positive territory as signal for growing buying power.

BTC/USD 15-mins chart