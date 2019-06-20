Bitcoin market overview: BTC/USD climbs above $9,300 hinting possible gains
- Bitcoin extends gains above $9,300 ignoring the consolidation and low trading activity across the market.
- Bitcoin will most likely form a higher support pattern and sustain the minor gains above $9,300.
Bitcoin recent declines following the second attempt at breaking above $9,400 tested the short-term support at $9,200. In the process, a bullish flag pattern formed on Thursday. A breakout from the pattern is pushing the broken uptrend in continuation. BTC/USD has stepped above $9,300 and is currently trading at $9,316 representing a 0.5% rise in value on the day.
Looking at the technical levels, Bitcoin recovery will be shallow. Besides, correction to $9,400 remains unlikely as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) retreats from the overbought due to exhausted bulls. However, Bitcoin will most likely form a higher support pattern and sustain the trend above $9,300.
On the downside, the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) will offer support at $9,289. The resistance turn support at $9,250 will come in handy to halt declines. Traders need to stay alert as declines under $9,200 are likely to test the next support at $9,050. The primary support for BTC/USD in short-term is $98,950.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.