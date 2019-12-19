A look at today's move in Bitcoin and what it means for some of the other altcoins including Stratis, ZRX and Atom. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin takes a roller-coaster ride ahead of Christmas
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,157 (+7% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has recovered strongly from the recent low and hit $7,300 during early Asian hours.
EOS/USD bounces off $2.2 support, stalls under trendline resistance
EOS made a brief comeback after suffering in extreme selling pressure for almost two months. The extended losses brushed shoulders with the key support at $2.2.
Ripple Price Analysis: XBT/USD rejects $0.20 as recovery stalls
Ripple recently tested and formed a new support at $0.1750 due to the increasing selling pressure on the market. The support turned resistance at $0.20 tried but failed to contain the declines leading the extended spiral below the tentative support areas ...
LTC/USD fails to settle above $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.5 billion, has touched the ground above $41.00 during early Asian hours amid strong recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.