Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin market analysis. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regualr cryptocurrency updates.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD soared past $9,000, why everything points back to $8,800?
Bitcoin price is trading between the moving averages’ support and resistance. The 100 SMA limits movement above $9,200 while the 50 SMA is positioned to offer support at $8,776 in the event a devastating breakdown occurs.
BCH/USD closes in on $350 amid bulls slumber land exodus
Bitcoin Cash bulls are coming back from the sidelines and making a grand entrance into the stage. This follows a sharp spike from the opening value at $337 to $351.97 (intraday high).
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away
XRP/USD settles above $0.2400, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence
Ripple (XRP) moved outside the recent range and settled above the critical resistance level. Despite the recovery of the cryptocurrency markets, the third-largest digital asset has failed to gain the upside momentum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.