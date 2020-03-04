Cryptocurrency prices are pulled from resistance levels that stop their advances. The lack of conviction by buyers has halted the recovery of major cryptos, as Bitcoin, altcoins, Ethereum, and Ripple move below their 24H previous levels. The bullishness came to ATOM(+4.92), Tezos(+5.49), and Algorand(+5.5%), as well as many Ethereum-based tokens such as HEDG (+6.92%) and Link (+12.37%).
The 24-hour market cap change of the crypto sector is -0.97 percent and now is at $251.670 billion. The volume in the last 24H went to$157.95 billion, a 30 percent increase, as the dominance of Bitcoin is stable at 63.81 percent.
Hot News
India Supreme Court has deemed unconstitutional the ban on crypto trading imposed on banks by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The case was brought to the Supreme Court by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).
Facebook has rethought the way its digital Wallett, Calibra, will work. According to a Bloomberg report issued on March 03, Calibra will offer the possibility to hold not only Libra but also state-issued currencies.
The US Federal Reserve has slashed the interest rates by 50 basis points on fears of the coronavirus effects on the economy.
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
Bitcoin is moving sideways after the rally made on Monday. The price seems not to be able to break above its 50-period SMA, which appears to act as resistance. That said, the price still moves near its +1SD line, and the MACD holds its bullish phase. Thus, we see a positive bias on BTC. A pierce and closing above the 50-period SMA ($8,900) would give impulse to the buyers. The critical level to the downside is $8,674.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
8,674
|
8,800
|
8,900
|
8,525
|
9,150
|
8,300
|
9,280
Ethereum
Ethereum continues moving in its horizontal channel, its price also struggling with the 50-period SMA line, which also acts as a dynamic resistance. The action takes place on the upper side of the channel, thus, making it slightly bullish. But we should wait for confirmation with volume and volatility. Right now is in the middle of this horizontal channel. Therefore, we must wait for direction.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
216.00
|
226.00
|
235.00
|
208.00
|
248.00
|
202.00
|
260.00
Ripple
Ripple seldom moved in the last 24 hours. Its price is moving in the middle of a horizontal channel. XRP's price is also fighting just below the 50-period SMA, as in sync with BTC and ETH. As in both cases, traders should wait for direction.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
0.2290
|
0.2360
|
0.2440
|
0.2170
|
0.2570
|
0.2080
|
0.2680
Chainlink
Chainlink has been moving very positively in the last days. The price almost has reached the all-time high of $4.88 made on February 19, as we guessed yesterday, and now an engulfing candle in the making is menacing to cut its progression. That is normal, as many short-term traders were setting their targets at that level. We see the price a bit overextended, so it is expected a bit of consolidation, or, even, a retracement towards the Bollinger band body. A break of the $4,88 level would be very bullish for this attractive asset, which has shown a lack of correlation to the rest of the crypto market. Also, suitable for the buyers would be a retracement to the $4.4 level, as this might be the right place for a buy on dips strategy.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
4.15
|
4.40
|
4.88
|
3.85
|
5.09
|
3.70
|
5.40
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin and major altcoins observe the ranges
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $8,947 and retreated to $8,800 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple exhibit stability
BTC/USD is stable above $8,800 following a reversal from a short term support at $8,750. The bulls seem to have the mantle lack the energy to pull above $9,000 for more gains. For now, the trend remains lethargic and the volatility low.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bounced up from $224 support line
ETH/USD price bounced up from the $224 support line to improve to $227.40 in the early hours of Wednesday. This followed a bearish Tuesday, where the price of the asset dropped from $232.30 to $224 in the early ...
Why LTC/USD $60 consolidation is key for the next rally above $80?
The cryptocurrency market is in the green mid through this week’s trading. The Asian session on Wednesday has been characterized by a subtle bullish action even for Litecoin. The digital asset is struggling to hold ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.