Cryptocurrency prices are pulled from resistance levels that stop their advances. The lack of conviction by buyers has halted the recovery of major cryptos, as Bitcoin, altcoins, Ethereum, and Ripple move below their 24H previous levels. The bullishness came to ATOM(+4.92), Tezos(+5.49), and Algorand(+5.5%), as well as many Ethereum-based tokens such as HEDG (+6.92%) and Link (+12.37%).

The 24-hour market cap change of the crypto sector is -0.97 percent and now is at $251.670 billion. The volume in the last 24H went to$157.95 billion, a 30 percent increase, as the dominance of Bitcoin is stable at 63.81 percent.

Hot News

India Supreme Court has deemed unconstitutional the ban on crypto trading imposed on banks by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The case was brought to the Supreme Court by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Facebook has rethought the way its digital Wallett, Calibra, will work. According to a Bloomberg report issued on March 03, Calibra will offer the possibility to hold not only Libra but also state-issued currencies.

The US Federal Reserve has slashed the interest rates by 50 basis points on fears of the coronavirus effects on the economy.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin is moving sideways after the rally made on Monday. The price seems not to be able to break above its 50-period SMA, which appears to act as resistance. That said, the price still moves near its +1SD line, and the MACD holds its bullish phase. Thus, we see a positive bias on BTC. A pierce and closing above the 50-period SMA ($8,900) would give impulse to the buyers. The critical level to the downside is $8,674.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 8,674 8,800 8,900 8,525 9,150 8,300 9,280

Ethereum

Ethereum continues moving in its horizontal channel, its price also struggling with the 50-period SMA line, which also acts as a dynamic resistance. The action takes place on the upper side of the channel, thus, making it slightly bullish. But we should wait for confirmation with volume and volatility. Right now is in the middle of this horizontal channel. Therefore, we must wait for direction.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 216.00 226.00 235.00 208.00 248.00 202.00 260.00

Ripple

Ripple seldom moved in the last 24 hours. Its price is moving in the middle of a horizontal channel. XRP's price is also fighting just below the 50-period SMA, as in sync with BTC and ETH. As in both cases, traders should wait for direction.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.2290 0.2360 0.2440 0.2170 0.2570 0.2080 0.2680

Chainlink

Chainlink has been moving very positively in the last days. The price almost has reached the all-time high of $4.88 made on February 19, as we guessed yesterday, and now an engulfing candle in the making is menacing to cut its progression. That is normal, as many short-term traders were setting their targets at that level. We see the price a bit overextended, so it is expected a bit of consolidation, or, even, a retracement towards the Bollinger band body. A break of the $4,88 level would be very bullish for this attractive asset, which has shown a lack of correlation to the rest of the crypto market. Also, suitable for the buyers would be a retracement to the $4.4 level, as this might be the right place for a buy on dips strategy.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 4.15 4.40 4.88 3.85 5.09 3.70 5.40

