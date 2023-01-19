Bitcoin regained traction after pulling back from new multi-month high (21638) and falling by 2.6% on Wednesday, as more hawkish than expected stance from Fed temporarily soured the sentiment.
Larger bulls remain intact after the pullback found footstep above initial support at 20316 (broken 50% retracement of 25194/15437 bear-leg) which guards psychological 20000 support and keep this week’s large gap unfilled, maintaining bullish bias.
This sets stage for bullish continuation, although the action may stay on hold for prolonged consolidation, as daily studies are overbought.
Firm break of cracked Fibo barrier at 21467 (61.8%) would generate fresh bullish signal for acceleration towards 22892 (Fibo 76.4%) and 24547 (200WMA) in extension.
Res: 20947; 21467; 21638; 22000
Sup: 20606; 20316; 20000; 19861
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
