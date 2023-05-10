Market picture
The crypto market capitalisation grew 0.28% over the last 24 hours, as much as Bitcoin over this period. The market is now in a wait-and-see mode after Monday's sharp drop. The top 10 altcoins show mixed dynamics, ranging from -2% (Polygon) to +1.75% (Litecoin).
Bitcoin is trading around $27.6K, remaining near the lows of the last two months and below the 50-day moving average. The bulls can't gain more than a pause in the slide, but the market has yet to return to the upside. Moving out of the $27-28.5K range can start a broader move towards a breakout with targets at $25K and $30K, respectively.
According to CoinShares, investments in crypto funds fell by $54 million last week, the third consecutive week of outflows. Bitcoin investments decreased by $32 million, Ethereum by $2 million, and inflows in funds allowing to short Bitcoin fell by a record $23 million.
News background
According to a Goldman Sachs survey, the number of family offices "potentially interested" in cryptocurrencies has fallen from 45% to 12% by 2023.
Cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex filed for bankruptcy after ceasing operations in the US due to regulatory pressure. The default also applies to several of the exchange's subsidiaries.
Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Labs CEO, has advised cryptocurrency startups not to shop in the US to avoid regulatory harassment.
Hong Kong authorities have announced a "tough" approach to cryptocurrency regulation. From 1 June, all exchanges must be licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The authorities will also introduce a mandatory licensing regime for stablecoins by 2024.
Ireland's central bank governor urged citizens to be sceptical about investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they are high-risk, dangerous and "too much like the lottery".
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX creditors await retrieval of lost funds as Alameda Research receives $57.5 million in Tether
A crypto intelligence tracker Arkham Intel recently identified the on-chain transfer of more than $57 million in cryptocurrencies to Alameda Research’s wallets.
Ethereum price to slide lower as Binance congestion gridlock trips up top 3 coins
Ethereum (ETH) price had a rough session on Monday as Binance reported issues liftingf its ban on Bitcoin withdrawals that had to be reinstated only hours after it got lifted.
Ethereum price set to face selling pressure as Lido unlocks $500M worth of staked tokens
Staking protocol Lido announced late Monday that its version 2 update will go ahead on May 15. The update will unlock direct in-protocol Ether withdrawals and enable withdrawal requests.
Solana Saga phone launch could support SOL price recovery
Solana’s Saga Mobile, which offers users access to decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 applications in the Solana ecosystem, is available for purchase from late Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.