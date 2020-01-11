Bitcoin loses traction following Friday's rally, tries to hold above $8000

- Bitcoin's early-January rally met resistance at key Fibonacci level.
- BTC continues to trade 100-day moving average on Saturday.
- $8000 is a critical support level in near-term.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) started the new year on a strong note and advanced to its highest level since mid-November at $8465 on January 8th. Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East with the US' killing of a top Iranian general and Iran retaliating by targeting US military bases in Iraq during that time period cause analysts to assess if Bitcoin was being treated as a safe-haven asset.
Following the rally that helped it add around $1500 in less than a week, Bitcoin staged a deep correction and slumped to $7750 on Thursday. However, Bitcoin gained traction, once again, on Friday and rose 5% to close at $8200. With the cryptocurrency market turning subdued over the weekend, Bitcoin seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading at $8115, down 1% on the day.
Technical outlook
The early-January rally seems to have met resistance at the $8400-8500 area, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop is located. With a daily close above that level, Bitcoin could target $8900-9000 area (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/psychological level). In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart continues to stay above 60 despite the correction, suggesting that the pair has more space on the upside before turning overbought.
On the other hand, a critical technical support seems to have formed near the $8000 mark (Fibonacci 50% retracement of October 26 - December 17 drop/100-day moving average). As long as buyers are able to keep the price above that level, the bullish momentum could remain intact. Below that level, $7650 (January 10 low) and $7450 (20-day moving average) could act as interim support levels.
Bitcoin daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies
The three leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – not stable coins – are in evident decline. They have all reached the upper limits of triangular compression figures that are pushing them without remission towards relevant decision points.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000
Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours
DASH, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $500 million has gained over 6% since the beginning of Friday and became of the best-performing major altcoins.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the verge of bearish breakthrough
BTC/USD is moving with a short-term downside bias. Critical support is created by SMA50 daily on approach to $7,350.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.