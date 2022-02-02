There are no big changes in the Crypto market, we still see some intraday recovery, but with very slow price action. It still looks like a corrective movement, so we still have to be aware of another, maybe final decline before Crypto market finds the bottom.

Bitcoin, BTCUSD looks to be still trading bearish in the 4-hour chart, so we are still tracking a five-wave cycle within wave (C) or (3) that can send the price at least down to 30k level for wave (C) if not even lower for wave (3). Keep in mind that BTCUSD is bearish as long as it's trading below strong trendline connected from the highs and below 43500 level.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis

