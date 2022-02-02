There are no big changes in the Crypto market, we still see some intraday recovery, but with very slow price action. It still looks like a corrective movement, so we still have to be aware of another, maybe final decline before Crypto market finds the bottom.
Bitcoin, BTCUSD looks to be still trading bearish in the 4-hour chart, so we are still tracking a five-wave cycle within wave (C) or (3) that can send the price at least down to 30k level for wave (C) if not even lower for wave (3). Keep in mind that BTCUSD is bearish as long as it's trading below strong trendline connected from the highs and below 43500 level.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit Wavetraders for details!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price upside capped at $1.26 as ADA recovers recent losses
Cardano price is seeing a good recovery rate as it rallied 20% over the past ten days. Technical and transaction data show that the upside for ADA is capped at $1.26. A daily candlestick close below $1 will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger further losses.
Bitcoin options traders appear bearish and lack confidence in placing directional bets
Bitcoin options data suggest that traders are currently bearish and hesitant in betting on the leading cryptocurrency’s next directional moves. Investors have not been this long-term bearish since the May 2021 crash when over 50% of BTC value was wiped out.
Solana Labs launches new payments protocol for e-commerce as SOL projects major upswing
Solana Labs has recently introduced a new payments protocol, Solana Pay, to allow merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies directly from consumers. Solana Pay will accept USDC, SOL and other tokens on the Solana blockchain.
Binance Coin price coils up before BNB rallies 20%
Binance Coin price saw a massive flash crash between January 20 and January 22, which was a result of the crypto market crash. While many altcoins have recovered after this slump, BNB has coiled up for the last ten days, suggesting that a massive bounce is on its way.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.