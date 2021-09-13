Bitcoin, BTCUSD turned sharply down from projected and important resistance zone in the 4- hour chart, so seems like five-wave cycle is completed and we can now expect a reversal at least in three waves A/1-B/2- C/3 and least back to 37k area for C of a correction, if not even lower towards 30k for wave 3 of a new five-wave bearish impulse.
Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
BTCUSD is still looking for an a-b-c corrective movement within wave B/2 that can retest 49k-50k resistance area before a continuation lower, we are just not sure if wave »b« is a triangle or maybe even deeper flat which can retest the lows firstly. Anyway, in any case be aware of a continuation lower over the weekend or maybe next week.
Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot technology adoption with NFTs and gaming could see DOT price double
Polkadot price is experiencing a sudden downswing as major sell signals emerge on multiple time frames. While the short-term outlook seems bearish, things are looking up for DOT in the future.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC approaches make-or-break point
Ethereum Classic price sliced through a crucial resistance level on September 7 and shows no sign of reversal yet. Moreover, a resurgence of buyers around another key barrier could trigger a new uptrend.
Uniswap plunges by 23% within a week, while SushiSwap gains visibility
Layer-2 solution Arbitrum One recently launched on mainnet, and Uniswap and SushiSwap were listed as the first two decentralized applications joining the protocol. The competition between the two has further intensified with Sushiswap's ecosystem development in recent months.
Solana price eyes drop to $142 as SOL correction continues
Solana price appears to be retracing following its all-time high at $216 recorded on September 9. Although SOL defied market odds and rose to a record high while most cryptocurrencies plunged, the altcoin is correcting as its momentum has shifted to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.