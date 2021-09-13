Bitcoin, BTCUSD turned sharply down from projected and important resistance zone in the 4- hour chart, so seems like five-wave cycle is completed and we can now expect a reversal at least in three waves A/1-B/2- C/3 and least back to 37k area for C of a correction, if not even lower towards 30k for wave 3 of a new five-wave bearish impulse.

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

BTCUSD is still looking for an a-b-c corrective movement within wave B/2 that can retest 49k-50k resistance area before a continuation lower, we are just not sure if wave »b« is a triangle or maybe even deeper flat which can retest the lows firstly. Anyway, in any case be aware of a continuation lower over the weekend or maybe next week.

Bitcoin 1h Elliott Wave analysis chart

Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!