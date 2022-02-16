There is no big changes in the Crypto market since yesterday and we are actually still in the neutral stage.

Bitcoin, BTCUSD is showing first evidence for a potential bottom formation in the 4-hour chart and seems like it's unfolding a five-wave bullish cycle within higher degree wave (A). If that will be the case, then we can expect a bigger (A)-(B)-(C) recovery in upcoming weeks, we just have to be aware of a pullback in wave (B) before we will see more upside within wave (C).

Bitcoin 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

