Bitcoin is again in the spotlight after an overnight spike of more than $600, to $10,400, which offset the drop of the end of last week. The bull's mood is improved, following a 55% rise in the trading volume. Nevertheless, the price spike will not lead to excessive optimism among market participants, because in the long run Bitcoin remains locked in a sideways trend.
TOP-10 altcoins are growing by 4-7%. However, the fact that Bitcoin is climbing stronger than its main rivals is eye-catching once more. This is noticeable in the further growth of the dominance index, which exceeded 70%.
Market participants would like to classify BTC as a protective asset but fluctuations of tens of percent per day do not correlate well with the definition of a safe haven. So far, it seems that crypto-enthusiasts or, to be more precise – speculators – are strengthening their purchases on the news about the destabilisation of the traditional financial system. However, they are closing positions rather quickly, without getting further development.
If you look away from the media reports and focus only on the charts, you will see that Bitcoin received support at the end of last week on the decline to the region of $9,300. Indeed, this is same the level where the purchases intensified in July and August. At the same time, it is worth paying attention to a series of declining highs in the BTCUSD rate since the end of June.
It should be noted that August turned out to be a very difficult month for investors and traders. According to the data of Bloomberg World Exchange Market Capitalization, the world stock market lost $3 trillion due to geopolitics and general uncertainty. The total capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell as much as $27 billion and compared to the traditional market, it is, of course, a very modest figure. These statistics show that we are at the early stages of the crypto market development, and how easy Wall Street sharks can manipulate the crypto market in the near future. They will be able to freely raise the price of coins at a cosmic rate, as well as collapse them as quickly as necessary.
Increasingly frequent discussions among prominent politicians and officials, including the recent unexpected announcement by Mark Carney about the end of the dollar's hegemony, suggest that the crypto market is approaching the stage of pumping in real cash from retail investors. Currently, it is expected that Bitcoin will become the main beneficiary, but Wall Street sharks can always offer an unexpected scenario to the market.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bulls are back and eyeing these higher levels – Confluence Detector
Bakkt begins its soft launch on September 6, with the full launch on the 23. The new options initiative is backed by cash settlements – potentially resulting in funds flowing into cryptocurrencies. Preparations to Bakkt's launch may be behind the current rise.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovers from lows, bulls aim at $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin dominance soars; altcoin’s future in jeopardy
The battle between the bulls and the bears has intensified over the past few days. Negative volatility thrust Bitcoin back under $9,400. This saw Bitcoin close the second month in a row in losses.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from recent high amid lack of upside momentum
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 has been moving in lockstep with Bitcoin and all major altcoins. ETH/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours to trade at $177.50 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.