Bitcoin continues to be in a lull, with prices locked in the narrow range of $32,000 to $35,000 for over two weeks. Due to prolonged consolidation, popular indicators like the relative strength index are no longer suggesting directional bias.

However, a chart analysis of long-term moving price averages suggests more bearishness ahead. The cryptocurrency’s 100-day simple moving average (SMA) is about to cross below the 200-day SMA for the first time since May 2020.

The so-called bearish crossover comes weeks after the 50-and 200-day SMAs charted the “death cross.” Bearish crossovers of longer duration averages often lag price action and trap traders on the wrong side of the market.

For instance, bitcoin (BTC, -0.33%) barely saw any bearish move following the previous bear cross of 100- and 200-day SMAs in May 2020. A similar bear cross was observed in April 2018, October 2014, and April 2014, coinciding with interim price bottoms. The one observed in November 2019 was followed by a deeper price decline.

Bitcoin's daily chart

Source: TradingView

That said, the absence of solid follow-through to the repeated defense of the $30,000 support in the past few weeks is a cause for concern.

According to Katie Stockton, founder, and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, a move above the 50-day SMA resistance at $35,621 may bring more buyers, lifting prices above $40,000.

The immediate support is seen at $32,100 (July 8 low) followed by $30,000. At press time, bitcoin was trading near $33,700, representing a 1.5% drop on the day, according to CoinDesk 20 data.