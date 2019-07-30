Bitcoin (BTC) users can now take advantage of the Lightning Network while sending coins on Blockstream’s Liquid sidechain.
Bitcoin’s Lightning Network designed to work across multiple chains
Following the debut of support for stablecoin Tether (USDT) on Liquid, Blockstream CEO Adam Back confirmed on Twitter that the technology can also support Lightning payments.
Using a combination of Lightning and Liquid allows users to benefit from the speed and low cost of off-chain transfers, along with the specific advantages of Liquid itself.
“It's not so widely known but Lightning protocol is designed to work across multiple chains,” Back wrote July 30. He added:
“The demo was L-BTC but could be BTC on one channel hop and L-BTC on another. and route other liquid assets.”
Tether comes to Lightning Network
As Cointelegraph reported, the Tether announcement saw a warm reception, as sidechain support means it can handle heavier loads more quickly than its inherent Omni Layer technology.
Liquid introduces sidechain versions of supported tokens — for instance L-BTC for Bitcoin and L-USDT for Tether — which can be exchanged for mainnet tokens of equivalent value at any time a user chooses.
On Monday, Back noted L-USDT was currently only tradeable on Bitfinex, the exchange that shares its CEO with Tether’s issuing entity, but that more options would follow at an unspecified time.
“Given (Tether’s) USDt use case that makes it a good fit for in-chain swaps, fast exchange transfer for arb trade, user cold to exchange tradeable,” he explained about the impetus behind the move.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Bulls ready to give BCH/USD a push above the 61.8% Fib level
Bitcoin Cash is the generally bearish market a nice shed of green today. Besides, BCH the other cryptos subtly in the green are Bitcoin and Monero. With a relative change of +2.57, the price is up 0.87% on Tuesday.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD glued to $200 amid desperately low volatility
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $197.50 and settled marginally above $200 handle.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovers to $0.31, further upside is limited
Ripple's XRP hit the intraday low at $0.3060 and recovered towards $0.3100 by the time of writing. While the upside momentum seems to be weak, a sustainable move above this barrier will improve the short-term technical picture of the third largest coin.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD may have to return to next major area of demand within $70 territory
Litecoin price in the second half of Monday is trading marginally in the green, gains of 0.40%. LTC/USD given the current technical price behaviors, remains at risk of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.