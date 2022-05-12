Bitcoin (BTC) bounced past $28,000 on May 12 after repeating a chart structure not seen since March 2020.

Bitcoin

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Also readIs MSTR stock facing possible bankruptcy on Bitcoin collapse?

BTC seller losses spiral

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView continued to track BTC/USD as it briefly fell to just under $24,000 on Bitstamp.

A strong reversal then sent the pair several thousand dollars higher in minutes, with consolidation then taking hold to see it trade at around $27,000.

The bounce zone was significant, constituting Bitcoin’s so-called realized price — the sum total of all unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs).

The last time that BTC/USD tested realized price was during the COVID-19 cross-market crash in March 2020.

“Bitcoin basically kissed the realized price ($24k). $BTC is cheap,” Checkmate, lead insights analyst at on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, noted on Twitter. 

Bitcoin

Bitcoin realized price vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Glassnode

Checkmate added that realized losses — investors selling BTC while being underwater versus their cost price — had also spiked to its second-highest daily levels ever at around $2 billion at the time of writing.

Chart

Bitcoin realized losses chart. Source: Checkmate/ Twitter

As Cointelegraph recently reported, liquidations had also mounted over the previous 24 hours, passing $1.2 billion across the crypto space.

Tether peg crawls back into view

The other main topic of the day, stablecoins, meanwhile, began to divide opinion on the outlook for Bitcoin itself.

As the largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), saw its United States dollar peg slip, two camps emerged, one accusing Tether of malpractice and another confident that the peg would soon be restored — unlike that of imploded U.S. dollar stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).

“The USDT peg is restoring already, which is a good sign,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe wrote in one of many tweets on the day:

People shouldn’t compare $USDT with $UST as those are completely different, although the reaction on the markets are because of tremendous fear levels. Still looks like capitulation to me.

Commentator WhalePanda furthered the sentiment, warning of “peak FUD” from what he and others called “Tether truthers.”

USDT/USD traded at 2% below dollar parity at the time of writing.

Chart

USDT/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Cryptos feed Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

Where XRP price could bottom and how to reenter the market

Where XRP price could bottom and how to reenter the market

XRP price shows an interesting outlook as it crashes below multiple support levels on a weekly time frame. This bearish outlook is inescapable as the LUNA-UST kingdom collapses. The domino effect is not just felt by BTC but also by the entire ecosystem.

More Ripple News

Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one

Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one

Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), which collapsed to $0.29 on May 11, 2022. 

More Terra News

MATIC price threatens a 45% crash; this is what traders can do

MATIC price threatens a 45% crash; this is what traders can do

MATIC price is in a tough spot like many altcoins after the recent collapse of LUNA-UST. The ripple effect of this breakdown is being felt in the crypto space across every single token, including Bitcoin.

More Polygon News

Why Ethereum price drop to $1,500 could trigger $300 million in liquidations

Why Ethereum price drop to $1,500 could trigger $300 million in liquidations

Ethereum price gained bearish momentum after the price dropped below $2,000. The crypto market is hit by a bloodbath that has triggered a massive decline in Bitcoin and altcoins. 

More Ethereum News

Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes

Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes

Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location