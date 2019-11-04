Bitcoin is in a tricky place, potential for a big move up but with danger to the downside. It's important to have a plan and stick to it.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD sandwiched between SMA100 and SMA200 on a daily chart
Bitcoin topped at $10,484 on October 26 and has been in retreat ever since. Bulls made another attempt to launch a new rally on October 28, but stopped short of $10,000.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls fight for $0.29 for dear life – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been hovering marginally above $0.2900 since the previous week, after a collapse below $0.3000 handle. At the time of writing. XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2922.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slides under short-term trendline support
Ethereum is fighting strongly to stay above $180 support following a boring weekend trading session. The prevailing trend is strongly bearish amid decreasing volatility.
Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD recovery capped by SMA50 on a daily chart
Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.