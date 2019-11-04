Bitcoin is in a tricky place, potential for a big move up but with danger to the downside. It's important to have a plan and stick to it.

 

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD sandwiched between SMA100 and SMA200 on a daily chart

Bitcoin topped at $10,484 on October 26 and has been in retreat ever since. Bulls made another attempt to launch a new rally on October 28, but stopped short of $10,000.

Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD bulls fight for $0.29 for dear life – Confluence Detector

Ripple’s XRP has been hovering marginally above $0.2900 since the previous week, after a collapse below $0.3000 handle. At the time of writing. XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2922. 

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD slides under short-term trendline support

Ethereum is fighting strongly to stay above $180 support following a boring weekend trading session. The prevailing trend is strongly bearish amid decreasing volatility.

Ethereum Classic price analysis: ETC/USD recovery capped by SMA50 on a daily chart

Ethereum Classic, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $561 million, has lost 1.6% in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the market. An average daily trading volume settled at $525 million, in line with the trading activity. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work

Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.

