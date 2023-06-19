Bitcoin with ticker BTCUSD is still at strong weekly technical support. After a broken channel upper line, we have seen a retest as a support before a continuation higher above 200-week MA. After a broken 200-week MA, it’s been retested as a support along with trendline connected from the lows. So, technically speaking, with current USDollar weakness, Bitcoin is bullish with room for more gains, at least towards the 35k, where we see an interesting open BTC CME GAP area from May 2022.
We talked about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in our video analysis shared a week ago on June 12. For a detailed view and Elliott wave outlook, we suggests to watch the video below:
Binance issues legally enforceable order to scammer entity amid ongoing battle with US SEC
Binance Exchange has come forward to deny any affiliation with Binance Nigeria Limited, a website recently cited by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission for soliciting the country's nationals to trade crypto on its various web and mobile-enabled platforms.
Ethereum foray into NFT inscriptions could drive ETH transactions fees higher
Ethereum (ETH) has joined Bitcoin (BTC) with an NFT inscription project. The news follows an announcement by Capsule 21 co-founder Middlemarch, who christened the innovation ‘Ethscriptions,’ saying it will allow users to create and share digital works via Ethereum transaction calldata.
Binance.US victory against the SEC makes XRP holders visualize a win of their own
Binance.US received consent from Judge Amy Berman Jackson to continue operating in the United States. This approval invalidates a June 13 application by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the exchange to freeze its US assets.
Ripple price targets $0.501 as Binance deal with SEC delivers much-needed support
Ripple (XRP) price is back in the green during the weekend, as crypto proponents recognize Binance exchange's latest win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the financial regulator boding as a common enemy, a win for one is a win for all, which explains XRP's uptick over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.