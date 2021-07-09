Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has reportedly reiterated his positive stance on Bitcoin (BTC) despite not being a Bitcoin investor himself.

A vocal proponent of Bitcoin who once called it the “only digital gold,” Wozniak reportedly referred to Bitcoin as a “miracle of technology” and a “unique mathematical formula” at Talent Land Digital 2021, a major virtual event in Latin America devoted to technology and innovation.

According to Thursday a report by local news agency El Sol de México, the Apple co-founder has also indicated that Bitcoin is better than gold, implying that it’s easier to mine Bitcoin blocks than finding and extracting gold:

“Gold is limited and you have to look for it. Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle. I do not invest in Bitcoin, but I believe it’s here to stay.”

Many industry players and analysts have referred to Bitcoin as the “digital gold,” as both gold and Bitcoin have a limited supply, thus potentially retaining value on the market. While gold is limited by physical supply and the difficulty of extraction, Bitcoin mining is capped at 21 million coins by its source code, meaning that there will be no single new Bitcoin once the last coin is mined in 2140.

Wozniak’s remarks come shortly after Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third-richest man in Mexico, declared that it’s “absolutely right” to refer to Bitcoin as the new gold. “That’s totally right, Bitcoin is the new gold, but much more portable, transporting Bitcoin is so much easier than having gold bars in your pockets,” the billionaire businessman said.

Wozniak provided similar comments on Bitcoin previously, claiming that “only Bitcoin is pure digital gold” in June 2018. The tech guru noted that he bought into comments from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who has repeatedly argued that Bitcoin will emerge as the single currency of the internet.