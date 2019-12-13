General crypto sentiment is positive today as BTC/USD trades 1.35% higher.

The price has been grinding higher and is now headed to the consolidation high of 7,298.50.

BTC/USD 30-Minute Chart

Bitcoin has been grinding higher since Thursday and is now headed toward the consolidation high of 7,298.50.

If this level is broken the bulls may target 7,387.55 which is the next resistance up.

If the bulls fail then this could be a bearish sign and the broader consolidation pattern could continue.

On the higher timeframes, the trend is still firmly down so dont hold your breath for a strong move higher.

Additional Levels