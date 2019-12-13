- General crypto sentiment is positive today as BTC/USD trades 1.35% higher.
- The price has been grinding higher and is now headed to the consolidation high of 7,298.50.
BTC/USD 30-Minute Chart
Bitcoin has been grinding higher since Thursday and is now headed toward the consolidation high of 7,298.50.
If this level is broken the bulls may target 7,387.55 which is the next resistance up.
If the bulls fail then this could be a bearish sign and the broader consolidation pattern could continue.
On the higher timeframes, the trend is still firmly down so dont hold your breath for a strong move higher.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7275.09
|Today Daily Change
|87.20
|Today Daily Change %
|1.21
|Today daily open
|7187.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7345.29
|Daily SMA50
|8134.97
|Daily SMA100
|8647.12
|Daily SMA200
|9367.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7294.86
|Previous Daily Low
|7076.68
|Previous Weekly High
|7770.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|7082.55
|Previous Monthly High
|9580.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|6526.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7160.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7211.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7078.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6968.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6859.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7296.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7404.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7514.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) may jump to $9,100 ahead of Christmas
Bitcoin (BTC) has bee paralyzed at $7,200 since Thursday. The first digital asset attempted a recovery towards $7,600 at the beginning of the week. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the price retreated to the lower boundary of the recent consolidation channel.
TRON's founder account on Weibo blocked, TRX/USD feels the pain
Sun stayed calm and encouraged TRX holders todo the same. He assured TRON users that he would resolve the issue with Weibo via a "direct communication channel."
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD in retreat for five days in a row– Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row, At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2176, down about 2% since the beginning of the day and 3% in recent seven days.
Patterns: BTC/USD, ETH/USD
The Ethereum cryptocurrency traded sideways against the US Dollar during last week's trading sessions. The currency pair has been trading between the range of 155.6/142.6 zones since December 1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.