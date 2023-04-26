Bitcoin has turned down in the last two weeks, showing an impulsive quality down from 31k so it appears that new correction is underway. This can still be wave 4 that has to be made by three subwaves so ideally that was first leg A to 27k, so more weakness can be seen after wave B rally. Resistance is at 2900/29500 area while the support is at 24-26k.
For more details check our Elliott Wave video below, in which we also look at the technology sectors that is correlated with cryptocurrencies
