Bitcoin (BTC) sellers were active over the weekend as the cryptocurrency’s price dipped below the 200-day moving average at $45,000. Initial support is seen between the $40,000-$42,000 range where a breakout occurred on August 6.

The $50,000 resistance level was tested several times over the past few weeks, although buyers ultimately took profits as overbought signals appeared on the charts. BTC was trading around $44,200 at press time and is down 5% over the past 24 hours.