Hello traders,

BITCOIN is recovering after that recent blow-off decline which can be a signal for the bottom of wave C of (C), so a big bullish triangle is still our primary view that can send the price higher towards the upper triangle line, and 10k area into wave (D) before we may see another decline for a wave (E). That said, once all five legs fully develop in the triangle, that is when real bulls can step in.

BTC/USD, weekly

A Triangle is a common 5-wave pattern labeled A-B-C-D-E that moves counter-trend and is corrective in nature. Triangles move within two channel lines drawn from waves A to C, and from waves B to D. A Triangle is either contracting or expanding depending on whether the channel lines are converging or expanding. Triangles are overlapping five wave affairs that subdivide 3-3-3-3-3.

Triangles can occur in wave 4, wave B, wave X position or in some very rare cases also in wave Y of a combination.

A symetrical triangle in an uptrend:

Trade well.

We realize that markets are very volatile and unstable these days. That is why we decided to give out a Special Discount to New and OLD members; Save 50% on Any FX or Digital Package. Visit EW-Forecast.