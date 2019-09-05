Bitcoin in a Range - How to Trade it and Analysis of STEEM and ETC [Video]

The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD gets ready for another bullish assault - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering around $10,600 handle for the best part of the day. The first digital asset is doing better than the majority of top altcoins, which leads to the growing market dominance. Currently, bitcoin’s market share is registered at 71.0%, which is the highest level in 2.5 years.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD returns in the old range amid technical sell-off
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.1 billion, has retreated from the recent high of $0.2618 and settled below $0.2600 handle during early Asian hours.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin stays calm while alcoins are deep in red
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline during European hours on Thursday. While Bitcoin (BTC) stays unchanged, an overwhelming majority of altcoins are nursing losses ranging from 1% to 4%.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD dips below $170.00 amid growing bearish pressire
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.5 has resumed the sell-off during early European hours and touched an area below $170.00. While the coin has managed to recover to $171.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.