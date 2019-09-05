Nicola Duke Nicola Duke
Bitcoin in a Range - How to Trade it and Analysis of STEEM and ETC [Video]

Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours in Bitcoin & STEEM & Ethereum Classic ETC.

 

The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.

