Bitcoin we wrote: consolidating in the short term bear trend & are likely to break lower for a sell signal. We failed a break above trend line resistance so bears appear to remain in control. Holding below 36600/37300 keeps the outlook negative.

Ripple XRP has failed at important 38.2% Fibonacci & short term moving average resistance at 1.0515/1.0545 & pro collapsed as expected below 0.9000/0.8980. Further losses are likely with a break below 0.8900 targetings 0.8050/30.

Ethereum shorts at strong resistance at 2750/2800 worked perfectly as we hit 2430. The outlook remains negative if we hold below 2550/2600.

EVERY CALL HAS BEEN PERFECT SINCE I STARTED CRYPTO ANALYSIS AT THE START OF MY. We have caught each major high & low.

Daily analysis

Bitcoin in a bear flag & holding below 36600/37300 is a short-term sell signaltargeting 34200/33500 (HIT) perhaps as far as 31100/3000 today. Although I had bought here last time, this time it is more likely we will break lower to my ultimate target for the head & shoulders sell signal at 27500/27000.

Key resistance at 37200/38200 although I do not think we see this level again for a while. A break above 39000 is a buy signal but only targets 200-day moving average resistance at 41700/42400. Try shorts here, stop above 43400.

Ripple shorts at strong resistance at 1.0515/1.0545 hit our targets of 0.9400/9300 &0.9000/0.8980. Further losses are likely with a break below 0.8900 targeting0.8050/30. Again expect a very important 6-month trend line & 200-day moving average support at 0.7040-0.6970. Longs need stops below the |May low at 0.6500.

Important 38.2% Fibonacci & short term moving average resistance at 1.0515/1.0545. Shorts need stops above 1.1100. A break higher is a buy signaltargeting 1.1700/1.1800, perhaps as far as 1.3000/1.3500.

Ethereum shorts at strong resistance at 2750/2800 work as we target 2550/2500 &minor support at 2380/2350 this week. If we continue lower in the 3-week bear trend, look for 2140/30 before a retest of important 61.8% Fibonacci support at 1728.

Shorts at strong resistance at 2750/2800 need stops above 2850. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 3050/3100, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 3300/3400. Shorts need stops above 3500.

