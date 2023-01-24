Cycle from 19 December 2022 low is ongoing as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. The starting wave from 19 December low at 16306.36 is wave 2. Wave 3 higher is currently in progress with internal subdivision as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 17046 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 16337. Internal of wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 16570 and wave (b) ended at 16961. Wave (c) lower ended at 16337 which completed wave ((ii)). Wave ((iii)) has resumed higher with internal subdivision as another 5 waves.
Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 16984 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 16669. Wave (iii) ended at 21646 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 20358. Expect wave (v) to end with a marginal high and this should complete wave ((iii)) also. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave ((iv)) in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the crypto currency extends higher again in wave ((v)) of 3. Near term, as far as pivot at 16306.56 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
BTC/USD 2 hour Elliott Wave chart
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Elliott Wave video
