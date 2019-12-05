Is Bitcoin the new pump and dump coin? Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regular cryptocurrency updates.
The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls try to regain control
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a short period of wild volatility on Wednesday. Bitcoin and all major attempt a recovery after a sharp sell-off.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.