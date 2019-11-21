The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls and bears standoff continue, someone has to give in
The cryptocurrency market is dominated by bearish sentiments during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and most altcoins out of top-20 are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis. Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser, down 4%, while Tezos (XTZ) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in a green zone.
Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids
Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD must defend the falling channel for dear life
Tron is disintegrating within a falling wedge pattern. The declines come after a failed attempt to rise above the resistance at $0.023. A lower high and lower low pattern has been the norm in the last three weeks.
Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous
Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.