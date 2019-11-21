A look at the sell off in Bitcoin and the nasty price action we are seeing. Nictrades shows you how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. 

 

The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin bulls and bears standoff continue, someone has to give in

Bitcoin bulls and bears standoff continue, someone has to give in

The cryptocurrency market is dominated by bearish sentiments during early Asian hours. Bitcoin and most altcoins out of top-20 are nursing losses on a day-to-day basis. Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser, down 4%, while Tezos (XTZ) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in a green zone.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids

Some XRP transactions involved in the financial pyramids

Analysts from Elliptic monitored XRP transactions and identified several hundred accounts related to illegal activities. the Block reports.

More Ripple News

Tron price analysis: TRX/USD must defend the falling channel for dear life

Tron price analysis: TRX/USD must defend the falling channel for dear life

Tron is disintegrating within a falling wedge pattern. The declines come after a failed attempt to rise above the resistance at $0.023. A lower high and lower low pattern has been the norm in the last three weeks.

More TRON news

Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous

Bitcoin Cash price update: BCH/USD future is still bright, $300 is the rendezvous

Bitcoin Cash recently tested $230 during the slump that shuttered various tentative support areas including $280, $260 and $240. Ranging channel support ($270) was also broken. Following the drop, an effort has been made to ....

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere

Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location