The opinions expressed here reflect the views of the author. This is not trading advice, always do your own due diligence prior to making an investment decision.
Bitcoin and Main Altcoins Testing the Patience of the Buyers
We can describe the last 24 hours of crypto price action as a struggle between buyers and sellers that ended as a draw. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple ended as it began 24H before.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD mired in a range under $0.02
TRX/USD, the 11th largest digital asset, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0193 at the time of writing. The coin has been range-bound recently as the recovery is capped by a psychological $0.0200.
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.