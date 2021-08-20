Bitcoin (BTC) rose about 6% over the past 24 hours as buyers defended support at the 200-day moving average around $45,000. The cryptocurrency was trading around $47,200 at press time and faces initial resistance near $50,000.
The breakout above $42,000 earlier this month stalled as short-term overbought conditions appeared on the charts. Buyers will likely remain active on pullbacks into the weekend.
Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI
Source: TradingView
The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is declining from overbought levels. The slight divergence between RSI and bitcoin’s price preceded a brief pullback towards the $42,000 breakout level.
The weekly RSI is neutral, although momentum has significantly improved over the past two months.
Initial signs of upside exhaustion appeared on the charts last week, which is typically seen as warning sign for higher volatility.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
Cardano's market cap has crossed $79 billion, nearly 20% of the second biggest crypto, ETH. ADA rallied over 85% in August in response to the upcoming Alonzo hard fork and smart contract upgrade announcements. Cardano's competitors Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) have surged by over 40% in the past two days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Adoption wades through roadblocks as BTC price targets $50,000
Bitcoin price is making a comeback after a recent pullback. This attempt will confirm if the resurgence of bulls is true by producing a higher high above the recent swing high and propel BTC higher.
MATIC price at a crossroads, here's where Polygon could go next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it consolidates.
Ethereum Classic price structure remains bullish if ETC can hold this support level
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETC could be heading next as it holds on critical support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.