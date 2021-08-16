Bitcoin (BTC) is holding support above $42,000 and could face resistance near $50,000 as short-term momentum behind the short-squeeze rally fades. The cryptocurrency was trading around $47,400 at press time and is up 3% over the past 24 hours.
The short-term uptrend remains intact despite several overbought pullbacks that were resolved to the upside. Bitcoin remains in breakout mode after rallying past $42,000, which marked the completion of a two-month consolidation phase.
Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels.
Source: TradingView
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is near overbought levels, which typically precede brief pullbacks. The last extreme overbought reading on July 26 occurred before a 10% pullback.
Bitcoin has maintained a series of higher price highs since the August 6 breakout above $42,000. This means buyers continue to defend support levels as the broader uptrend improves.
The weekly chart has positive momentum signals similar to the start of a crypto rally around November 2020.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
