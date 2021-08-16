Bitcoin (BTC) is holding support above $42,000 and could face resistance near $50,000 as short-term momentum behind the short-squeeze rally fades. The cryptocurrency was trading around $47,400 at press time and is up 3% over the past 24 hours.

The short-term uptrend remains intact despite several overbought pullbacks that were resolved to the upside. Bitcoin remains in breakout mode after rallying past $42,000, which marked the completion of a two-month consolidation phase.

Bitcoin four-hour price chart shows short-term support and resistance levels.

Source: TradingView