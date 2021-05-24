Bitcoin (BTC) remained under pressure over the weekend as traders react to China’s latest news to tighten crypto regulation. The cryptocurrency is down about 36% month-to-date and was trading around $37,000 at the time of writing. Price recoveries should remain limited to $40,000 as the broader uptrend weakens.
Slowing momentum has been the dominant theme this year as bitcoin failed to maintain all-time highs. Long term sell signals were in place before headlines accelerated price declines, which preceded a gradual and then sudden capitulation of long positions.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart has struggled to break above neutral over the past week. In a downtrend, oversold readings can persist for extended periods, which suggests a lack of significant support levels.
Bitcoin re-tested minor support around $30,000 over the weekend, but stronger support is seen around $27,000.
BTC is trading below the 100-day moving average and the correction does not appear exhausted at current levels. This means sellers should remain active as bitcoin struggles to break above $40,000.
Four-hour bitcoin chart shows short-term support and resistance levels with RSI. A neutral reading is 50.
Source: TradingView
