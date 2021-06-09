Bitcoin (BTC) held support at $31,000 on Tuesday and now faces resistance near $36,000. The cryptocurrency was trading around $34,500 at press time.
The sell-off over the past week is now stabilizing as buyers respond to oversold conditions. However, upside appears limited as bitcoin consolidates within a tight trading range.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart registered an oversold signal on Tuesday which preceded a 4% price rise.
-
Bitcoin is attempting to break above a series of lower price highs over the past week. And since the RSI is not yet overbought, buyers could remain active towards $36,000.
-
Resistance is seen at the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart. The slope of the moving average is flattening which suggests the downtrend from May is stabilizing.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
