The last 24 hours the market capitalization dropped about 3.5% to $214.25 billion. That was the combined selling pressure on the Bitcoin and altcoins. The good news is that, after descending near $7,700, Bitcoin had a rally on an improved volume that drove back its price above $8,000. The 24H heat map shows that, despite that rally, most coins are still below the price they displayed 24 hours earlier.

Hot news Venezuela seems to start getting its oil paid in Bitcoin and Ethereum to circumvent the US Blockage. Thus, now, they are studying how to include these digital assets in their Central Bank reserves. That is what we can conclude from a tweet by Bloomberg's correspondent in Venezuela Patricia Laya.

The tweet translates as: "Exclusive: Venezuela is conducting internal tests to determine if it can store cryptocurrencies in the Central Bank reserves, then helping PDVSA to unload recent payments using Bitcoin and Ethereum."

In another short piece of news, we knew that SEC had delayed the Wilshire Phoenix Bitcoin ETF. This product, besides BTC, included US treasury notes.

Russia is thinking about implementing a kind of taxation for crypto mining that is equivalent to a tax on fund properties or treasuries, according to an article by bitcoinist.com.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin daily chart is still very bearish. Yesterday's action wiped close to 5% of its value, and now the price is trying to hold the $8,000 key level. Currently, there is a slightly better buying activity, but, overall, the power of the buying side is still too weak to see the end of this hole.

That can be seen much better in the 4H chart, below. We observe that yesterday it was a nice reaction on an excellent volume that recovered from the lows of the session, but now there is no conviction for breaking above that candle. A visit to the blue area, below $7,500 is plausible.

Ethereum

Ethereum is creating a descending range, and now it is in the upper part of it. Our previous forecast to visit the $180 level was too optimistic. ETH descending range channel shows a lack of buyers, even though it has dropped more than 26% from its recent high. Unless Bitcoin finds strength soon, we see it revisiting the $152.

Ripple

Ripple is moving about as expected. Maybe a little weaker than we thought, but overall the price action scenario is kept as we envisioned. That said, since it bounced off of 0.224, we should observe it as a possible intermediate target.

Litecoin

Litecoin moves in a sideways consolidation channel. Yesterday, it had a rejection of the $50 level, but that was in sync with the bounce of the Bitcoin. Now it is pausing, possibly waiting for the BTC volatility, that may start happening at US session open. The most probable resolution to this sideways movement is a continuation of the descent, at least, to test the $50 level. But that will also be affected by the behavior of the BTC.

100% Anonymous Trading on EagleFX - Trade NOW!