Bitcoin was really quiet this weekend with a trading range of only 11.60% from Friday highs. It sounds ridiculous to say only an 11% range but this is bitcoin. During the weekend trade Friday{s lows were respected and we are seing buyers jumping in at this level in what could be a possible breakout of some massive levels (key levels, weekly pivot and high volume zones)



Should this breakout play out we could be looking at bullish momentum rising in Early Asia trading.



