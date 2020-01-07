Sentiment has improved today in the crypto sphere. The price has been moving higher ever since the US and Iran conflict started last week.
The price has moved above the 55 daily EMA and the 8K level has been a resistance for some time. The consolidation high has now been conclusively broken after 7,870.10 was broken earlier on Tuesday.
This is the first real higher low higher high wave to be formed for a while on the daily charts and maybe it could develop into a new trend.
The next resistance on the chart is close to the 8,600 area, so if the price holds above 8K lookout for that.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7966.54
|Today Daily Change
|204.18
|Today Daily Change %
|2.63
|Today daily open
|7762.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7273.78
|Daily SMA50
|7331.59
|Daily SMA100
|7922.37
|Daily SMA200
|9231.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7805.68
|Previous Daily Low
|7342.69
|Previous Weekly High
|7525.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|6856.63
|Previous Monthly High
|7770.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|6432.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7628.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7519.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7468.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7173.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7005.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7931.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8099.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8394.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Throughout the first weekend of the year, the bull side dominated the market. The rises have moved the sentiment indicators towards neutrality after many weeks of extreme fear.
The ETH/BTC pair has been in a downward trend for years and is now facing a long-term downward trend.
The resolution of this scenario will signal the future of the crypto market for 2020.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD bulls target at $50.00
Litecoin, now the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.9 billion, is changing hands at $45.38, off the intraday high registered at $46.18.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD reverses Monday's gains
Dash, now the 23d largest digital asset with the current market value of $503 million, topped at $57.76 on Monday and reversed the gains during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
Why Ripple’s 10% surge met an immediate reversal?
Ripple reacted positively to the launch of a new futures contract on Binance Futures platform on December 6. The surge boosted XRP above $0.20, $0.21 and $0.22 resistance barriers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.