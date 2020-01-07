Sentiment has improved today in the crypto sphere. The price has been moving higher ever since the US and Iran conflict started last week.

The price has moved above the 55 daily EMA and the 8K level has been a resistance for some time. The consolidation high has now been conclusively broken after 7,870.10 was broken earlier on Tuesday.

This is the first real higher low higher high wave to be formed for a while on the daily charts and maybe it could develop into a new trend.

The next resistance on the chart is close to the 8,600 area, so if the price holds above 8K lookout for that.

