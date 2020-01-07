Sentiment has improved today in the crypto sphere. The price has been moving higher ever since the US and Iran conflict started last week. 

The price has moved above the 55 daily EMA and the 8K level has been a resistance for some time. The consolidation high has now been conclusively broken after 7,870.10 was broken earlier on Tuesday.

This is the first real higher low higher high wave to be formed for a while on the daily charts and maybe it could develop into a new trend.

The next resistance on the chart is close to the 8,600 area, so if the price holds above 8K lookout for that.

Bitcoin 8K

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7966.54
Today Daily Change  204.18
Today Daily Change % 2.63
Today daily open 7762.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7273.78
Daily SMA50 7331.59
Daily SMA100 7922.37
Daily SMA200 9231.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7805.68
Previous Daily Low 7342.69
Previous Weekly High 7525.13
Previous Weekly Low 6856.63
Previous Monthly High 7770.78
Previous Monthly Low 6432.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7628.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7519.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 7468.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 7173.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 7005.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 7931.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 8099.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 8394.13

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

