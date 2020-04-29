Bitcoin finally reclaims a price level not seen since before March’s major price crash, cementing its pre-halving bull run.

Bitcoin (BTC) price finally hit $8,000 on April 29 as a solid week of gains continued to buoy markets.

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360

 

BTC price returns to $8,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and CoinMarketCap showed BTC/USD breaking the $8,000 after a seven-week absence.

The move firmly reverses Bitcoin’s crash in mid-March, when the cryptocurrency shed 60% in a day to plumb 15-month lows of $3,600.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin 1-day chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

At press time, the new levels had yet to cement themselves amid short-term volatility, with highs on exchange Bitstamp of $8,013.

Bitcoin’s latest success follows a sharp uptick of 10% last week, with 50-day and 200-day moving average resistance now conquered.

As Cointelegraph analyst Keith Wareing reported earlier on Wednesday, the next major area in which to gain a foothold lies at around $8,500.

 

Halving goes mainstream

In terms of current-year gains, meanwhile, BTC is squarely beating the dollar and stocks, and at 9.5% is hot on the heels of gold’s 12.1% performance.

The excitement continues to build just two weeks before Bitcoin’s third block reward halving, which will drop inflation to 1.8% and halve the available supply of new Bitcoins released every ten minutes.

The event is already a source of interest beyond cryptocurrency, with mainstream media eyeing it as a potential source of a “new class of Bitcoin millionaires.”

Analysts have mixed opinions of the halving’s impact on the price, with PlanB, the creator of the stock-to-flow forecasting model, arguing that miners have already priced in any revenue shifts.

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs

Crypto board leaders, who were at a crossroads yesterday, have chosen a path and it is the one that points to the high side of the price band. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.

More Bitcoin News

Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?

Is XRP/USD skyrocketing to $0.35 in May?

Ripple price bulls made a compelling move to overcome the critical resistance at $0.20 on Tuesday. Following the brilliant move past $0.20, buyers thrust the price higher to an extent $0.22 level was tested since the crash on March 12.

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD rockets above $200, $220 level now in sight

Ethereum price has made a remarkable recovery spiking above the critical $200. This is the highest the crypto has traded since the Coronavirus-triggered crypto crash in mid-March.

More Ethereum News

ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up

ETC/USD retests channel resistance as bulls wake up

Ethereum Classic is trading 3.21% higher on the day amid a cryptocurrency market experience a massive return of the bulls. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording formidable gains as well.

More Ethereum Classic News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

