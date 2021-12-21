Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded over 5% on Dec. 21 as a dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of the Turkish lira boosted investors’ confidence.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Wishing on a sentiment flip
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD bouncing overnight as the lira shot up as much as 40% against the United States dollar.
The move came as Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced sweeping measures to protect consumers and attract lira investors. USD/TRY had previously hit all-time highs of near 19, half of which had occurred in the last two months.
In an ironic twist, Erdoğan himself had come out against cryptocurrency in September, declaring Turkey to be “at war” with the industry.
The switch-up fuelled Bitcoin and altcoins alike, with 5% gains mirrored across the major cryptocurrency charts Tuesday.
Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe was among analysts noting the correlation.
“Good chances we’re done with the correction,” he added in one of various Twitter posts about spot price action on the day.
“The longer we stay here, the faster the sentiment flips.”
A look at popular sentiment gauge the Crypto Fear & Greed Index reflected modest relief entering thanks to the uptick, the mood rising two points to 27/100 or from “extreme fear” to “fear.”
Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me
Analysts eye evaporating unrealized gains
Data covering holder behavior, meanwhile, pointed to an impending watershed moment repeating itself when it comes to Bitcoin profitability.
Released by monitoring resource Whalemap, it showed that BTC at a loss should soon pass BTC being holed with unrealized gains. Historically, upside resumes when such crossovers occur.
“Not quite there yet but looking promising,” the Whalemap team told Telegram subscribers, adding in comments to Cointelegraph that in principle, “the more unrealized losses, the better.”
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. Although Elon Musk’s tweet alleviated the short-term bearish outlook, a steep sell-off to $0.086 seems likely. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Ripple long-term investors bet on XRP, expect bias lawsuit against SEC to succeed
After non-profit government watchdog accused SEC of bias against Ripple, investors expect positive outcome. Long-term investors predict a compromise with the SEC and a positive impact on Ripple price. Ripple price has posted over 13% gains over the past week.
Solana price prepares for an 18% upswing as SOL approaches launching pad
Solana price is preparing for a quick reversal as it approaches the 4-hour demand zone, ranging from $157 to $166. A bounce from this area will lead to a retest of $188 and, in a bullish case, $200. If SOL produces a 4-hour swing low below $153, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Axie Infinity price to provide a buying opportunity before AXS rallies 40%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a falling wedge pattern that suggests an 18% uptrend to $111.41 is likely upon breakout. In some cases, AXS could provide a buying opportunity at $79 before it triggers a run-up to $111.41. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis explained above and indicate it is likely.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.