Bitcoin price briefly traded above $35,000 as the stock market hit new highs and Paraguay aims to become the second country to adopt BTC as legal tender.

Bitcoin (BTC) price received a boost as news that lawmakers in Paraguay plan to present a bill to make BTC legal tender spread across Twitter. Shortly after the unconfirmed news surfaced on Twitter, Bitcoin price rallied to $35,289 before slightly pulling back below the key short-term resistance level.

Congratulations Paraguay



• a bill has been submitted to make #BITCOIN legal tender



• reading likely to occur on July 14th



• they wish to be a crypto hub



• promotion of green energy mining



• some interest from Argentina & Brazil now too — djThistle (@DJThistle01) June 24, 2021

While the cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index still indicates a sentiment of Extreme Fear, it’s worth noting that the measure has risen from 14 on June 23 to 22 on June 24 as traders begin to view the drop below $29,000 and Bitcoin's rising open interest as signs that the current corrective phase may have ended.

Cryptocurrency fear and greed index. Source: Alternative

While traders' sentiment may have improved slightly, Cointelegraph analyst Marcel Pechman suggested that investors could be waiting for the $6 billion in Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) quarterly futures and options to expire on June 25 before making a more decisive move.

Stocks reach new record highs, altcoins rally

The crypto market wasn't the only market to rally today. Traditional markets also rose to new highs after U.S. President Joe Biden revealed that he had reached an agreement on a $953 billion bipartisan infrastructure spending plan with the Senate.

Following the announcement, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each rallied to new record intraday highs and closed the day up 24.65 points and 97.98 points respectively, while the Dow gained more than 322 points on the day.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

As one would expect, altcoins also surged higher as Bitcoin price and traditional markets moved higher. Ether (ETH) rallied back above the psychologically important $2,000 level, while Tron (TRX) and Celo gained 26% and 28% respectively. CELO's move appears to be driven by the listing of its Celo Euro (cEUR) stablecoin on KuCoin exchange.

Prior to the recent price rise, VORTECS™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for CELO on June 22.

The VORTECS™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historic and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements and Twitter activity.

VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. CELO price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS™ Score for CELO climbed into the green and reached a high of 73 on June 22, one hour before its price began to spike 56% over the next day. The VORTECS™ Score turned green again on June 24, reaching a high of 74 as CELO began to rally another 25%.

The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.4 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 46.6%.