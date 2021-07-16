Bitcoin is heading for its lowest weekly close in more than a month as selling pressure continues to drive prices toward $30,000.
-
At press time, the cryptocurrency is changing hands for $31,680.31, a 2.9% decline from the 24-hour top of $32,614.24, CoinDesk data show.
-
Should the current candle close at or below this level, that would mark the steepest weekly sell-off since June 14.
-
Thursday's drop was bitcoin (BTC, -2.48%)'s biggest in over 10 days, as it fell, once again, alongside the U.S. equities market.
Bitcoin weekly chart
Source: TradingView
-
A drop below the $31,000 daily support level may result in a deeper drawdown to $28,600 based on June 22's prior low.
-
Low volume, as indicated in Thursday's four-hour view, is consistent with a lack of trading interest in the short-term.
-
Traditional equities in Asia were mixed, with most markets reflecting a change of less than 1%.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Zilliqa needs to recover above crucial support for 40% upswing
Zilliqa price has been on a massive downswing, suggesting a lack of buyer interest. A recovery above the range low at $0.0693 will increase the odds of an upswing. If ZIL breaks down the $0.0549 support level, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Jack Dorsey’s Square to open new division focused on Bitcoin and DeFi
Square CEO Jack Dorsey continues to double down on Bitcoin with a recent announcement of a new division focused on BTC. The new business arm will focus on building an open developer platform. Dorsey recently revealed plans to launch a Bitcoin hardware wallet.
Dogecoin at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
Ripple records major victory with William Hinman deposition authorized in SEC case
Judge Sarah Netburn has given Ripple the green light for the deposition of former SEC official Willian Hinman. The agency previously tried to quash the deposition, stating that the blockchain firm failed to justify the move. Hinman’s speech on Ethereum in 2018 has taken the spotlight in the $1.3 billion lawsuit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.