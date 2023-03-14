Bitcoin
The features of a risk-off asset have been shown by the crypto king. Over the course of the last three days, we have observed strong upward momentum as investors look for safety. Bitcoin was in serious need of rebranding itself as a secure haven and an alternative to the established international financial system. It has come to our attention that there is a significant amount of interest in bitcoin, and it would seem that this boom will continue even if a number of prominent crypto banks have shut their doors. The beauty of bitcoin is that it is not too reliant on this, which is another of its strengths.
Because of the collapse of the SVB, it is possible that some chief financial officers would now look to bitcoin as a means of diversifying their risks. Bitcoin has once again shown its capacity to withstand any form of uncertainty, which is why this is the case.
In addition, there is a demonstrated historical record of investors favouring stable currencies over bitcoin, which indicates that this preference may soon be reversed. People are now aware that bitcoin is the most revolutionary financial innovation ever created since it is the most secure and transparent digital currency available.
Strictly speaking, the barrier of 25K is anticipated to maintain the growing momentum in check, and if this barrier is broken, then the door will be opened to the next level, which is 30K.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
Solana price could crash 21% if this accumulation pattern breaks
Solana price (SOL) has been trading with a bullish bias since March 10 as investors took advantage of the dip to buy SOL at a discount. The token’s price action is defined by higher highs and higher lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes
Bitcoin price (BTC) is at crossroads after flipping key resistance levels into support, but now the bullish momentum is wearing out. After finding a pivot and scaling a northward attack, the flagship crypto was on course to break out of a months-long consolidation zone.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.