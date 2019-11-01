- Bitcoin is moving lower on the hourly chart below.
- For the BTC/USD price to break higher the trendline needs to break.
The Bitcoin price action has moved into this almost perfect downward channel on the hourly chart.
The 9K level is the only thing to have stopped the price breaking lower as it has been a very strong support zone.
Over the last couple of hours, price action has been very choppy with some erratic movements on the Coinbase exchange.
This is reflected by the volume profile indicator as a new peak has formed near where the price is currently at the moment.
On the higher timeframe, Saturdays spike higher is still in focus but the BitMEX data issues and general sentiment weakness are pushing prices lower today.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9092
|Today Daily Change
|-62.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|9154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8445.87
|Daily SMA50
|8796.86
|Daily SMA100
|9608.6
|Daily SMA200
|9008.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9431.19
|Previous Daily Low
|8964.78
|Previous Weekly High
|8784.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|7300.54
|Previous Monthly High
|10484.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|7300.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9142.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9253.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8935.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8716.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8469.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9401.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9649.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9868.28
BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis
BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses
ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis.
Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery
Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas.
Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet
Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.