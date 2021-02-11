Bitcoin has lost approximately 4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading around $45K. After an impressive growth following Elon Musk's announcement, this could be considered a very slight pullback in price. Although Bitcoin has not shown any further growth, while many were expecting it to be already testing $50K, the coin remains above the price level that preceded the Tesla CEO's statement.

Now Bitcoin needs to go through the process of consolidation, and since the price has not fallen below $43K, it is quite possible to expect a return to the growth track, aiming for the test of $50K. Corrections after such growth spikes are inevitable, and so far, the market has a more positive outlook than readiness to take profits.

A technical look at the bitcoin chart suggests that the next point of a significant correction could be the $61-$62K area, where the 161.8% level of the September rally (from $10K) through January (to $42K) passes after the 61.8% pullback (below $30K) in January.

New announcements from companies in the S&P 500 about their willingness to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment could be the strongest impetus for growth. The most coveted company is certainly Apple, but management is unlikely to go for such experiments due to its technological sophistication. On a wave of the hype, Twitter CFO Ned Segal said the company might consider holding some of its reserve assets in Bitcoin if employees or contractors were willing to be paid in the cryptocurrency.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved custodial service BlockFi's application to launch a Bitcoin Trust fund. Institutional demand amid rising prices will only increase, suggesting that we will, after all, hear a more explicit stance on cryptocurrencies from the new U.S. administration soon. So far, no fundamental statements have been made. It is likely that just as the cryptocurrency market is moving toward $1.5 trillion in total capitalization, regulators in the U.S. are assessing the possible systemic risks.

Amid rising demand for Bitcoin, there are reports of a growing pool of pending transactions, which surpassed 125K at some point. Some opponents of cryptocurrencies argue that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have serious scalability problems, which slows the industry's development as a whole.

On the first day of the launch of Ethereum futures on the CME, contracts worth more than $30 million were traded, with a total of 388 contracts traded on the first day. Ethereum is currently losing about 4% and trading around $1,750. Thus, the launch of futures did not provoke a broad correction of the leading altcoin, similar to Bitcoin futures' launch in December 2017.