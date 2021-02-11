Bitcoin has lost approximately 4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading around $45K. After an impressive growth following Elon Musk's announcement, this could be considered a very slight pullback in price. Although Bitcoin has not shown any further growth, while many were expecting it to be already testing $50K, the coin remains above the price level that preceded the Tesla CEO's statement.
Now Bitcoin needs to go through the process of consolidation, and since the price has not fallen below $43K, it is quite possible to expect a return to the growth track, aiming for the test of $50K. Corrections after such growth spikes are inevitable, and so far, the market has a more positive outlook than readiness to take profits.
A technical look at the bitcoin chart suggests that the next point of a significant correction could be the $61-$62K area, where the 161.8% level of the September rally (from $10K) through January (to $42K) passes after the 61.8% pullback (below $30K) in January.
New announcements from companies in the S&P 500 about their willingness to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment could be the strongest impetus for growth. The most coveted company is certainly Apple, but management is unlikely to go for such experiments due to its technological sophistication. On a wave of the hype, Twitter CFO Ned Segal said the company might consider holding some of its reserve assets in Bitcoin if employees or contractors were willing to be paid in the cryptocurrency.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved custodial service BlockFi's application to launch a Bitcoin Trust fund. Institutional demand amid rising prices will only increase, suggesting that we will, after all, hear a more explicit stance on cryptocurrencies from the new U.S. administration soon. So far, no fundamental statements have been made. It is likely that just as the cryptocurrency market is moving toward $1.5 trillion in total capitalization, regulators in the U.S. are assessing the possible systemic risks.
Amid rising demand for Bitcoin, there are reports of a growing pool of pending transactions, which surpassed 125K at some point. Some opponents of cryptocurrencies argue that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have serious scalability problems, which slows the industry's development as a whole.
On the first day of the launch of Ethereum futures on the CME, contracts worth more than $30 million were traded, with a total of 388 contracts traded on the first day. Ethereum is currently losing about 4% and trading around $1,750. Thus, the launch of futures did not provoke a broad correction of the leading altcoin, similar to Bitcoin futures' launch in December 2017.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar engages thrust boosters eyeing all-time highs
Stellar has stepped above the crucial January barrier at $0.41, clearing the path toward record highs at $1.05. Various technical levels have aligned in support of the expected upswing.
ALGO makes a gigantic leap targeting $2.5
Algorand continues to outperform, especially after spiking above 2020's high at $0.75. The bullish outlook has been reinforced by the MACD. Trading above this crucial level has catapulted the token above our recent prediction of $1.05.
Yellen says Treasury will fight misuse of cryptocurrencies
Reuters reports that Yellen has warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
Bitcoin Cash price primed for higher highs after 14% correction
Bitcoin Cash price hints at a continuation of its uptrend following a small pullback. A spike in demand around the current levels could lead to a 20% upswing if the $510 resistance is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.